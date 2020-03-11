Naomi Campbell‘s airport style is looking a little different amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

On Tuesday, the supermodel, 49, shared several Instagram photos of herself at the Los Angeles International Airport, in which she could be seen wearing a white hazmat suit, a blue face mask, safety goggles and purple gloves as she caught her flight.

In one shot, Campbell poses in her protective gear at an airport terminal, while another shows her wearing the same outfit — with an additional cape draped across her shoulders — as she sits in a commercial plane.

“Safety First NEXT LEVEL,” she captioned the pictures.