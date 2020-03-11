A former Ghanaian Times journalist, Michael Danso, has ventured into the world of gospel music to showcase his God-given talent aside being a journalist.

Mr Danso, who has over 10 years experience as a media practitioner, is currently with the Public Relations Department of the Volta River Authority (VRA).

He launched into the gospel scene in October 2018 with soul-touching debut titled ‘Jehovah’ which had contents of praise and thanksgiving to God.

He has since been very consistent with new releases – Thank You, Nyame Bɛyɛ and Aseda with more under his sleeves.

Michael Danso is a Journalist, gospel musician and songwriter.

He currently works with the VRA as a Public Relations practitioner. He is a product of the Ghana Institute of Journalism and fellowships at the Ebenezer Methodist Cathedral, Madina.

Mr Danso, who worked as a stringer with the Ghanaian Times from 2009-2013, is yet to be signed under a Record Label and Management.

In March last year, he released a soul touching single called‘Thank You’ to appreciate Jesus Christ for the price He paid on the cross to save the lost and restore hope to mankind ahead of the Easter celebrations.

According to the gospel singer, the song is to inspire Christians and touch the hearts of non-believers all over the world to come to the saving grace of God.

In August last year, he released a soothing motivational piece dubbed; ‘Nyame Bɛyɛ’ produced by KODA at his Takoradi based Koded studios, a song that featured the ‘Hosanna’ hit maker.

His latest track, ‘Aseda’ [a vintage Hi-life tune] has won the hearts of many gospel music lovers.

According to him, he is into gospel music to preach the message of salvation, thanksgiving and inspiration/motivation to both believers and non-believers.

He hopes to take the gospel music industry to another level with the grace of God, support from industry players and gospel music lovers as he readies to release his debut album this year.