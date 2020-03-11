Legendary Highlife artiste, Samini, has hit hard at a Sarkodie fan for suggesting he tried to sabotage Sarkodie’s Blacklove album.
It would be recalled that Samini dropped his song ‘Celebration’ which featured Shatta Wale, the same day Sarkodie launched his album, a move most people believed was a sabotage since Shatta Wale and Sarkodie have a ‘beef’.
However, Samini in a recent tweet begged Sarkodie to feature his newest signee, Deon Boakye on a song but Sarkodie’s fans are not having any of that.
READ ON
An obviously angry Sark fan with handle Tek9 Sark told Samini to inject the energy he used in sabotaging Sarkodie into his young artiste.
Annoyed by the comments, Samini, describing the fan as foolish, explained neither he nor Sarkodie needs each other’s support to launch an album, but his plea was in a bid to support the up-and-coming artiste.
In series of tweets, Samini, without mincing words schooled the ‘numb brain’ of the young man, adding he has put on his blocking gloves, ready to punch any critic who comes his way.