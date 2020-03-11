Legendary Highlife artiste, Samini, has hit hard at a Sarkodie fan for suggesting he tried to sabotage Sarkodie’s Blacklove album.

It would be recalled that Samini dropped his song ‘Celebration’ which featured Shatta Wale, the same day Sarkodie launched his album, a move most people believed was a sabotage since Shatta Wale and Sarkodie have a ‘beef’.

However, Samini in a recent tweet begged Sarkodie to feature his newest signee, Deon Boakye on a song but Sarkodie’s fans are not having any of that.

An obviously angry Sark fan with handle Tek9 Sark told Samini to inject the energy he used in sabotaging Sarkodie into his young artiste.

Annoyed by the comments, Samini, describing the fan as foolish, explained neither he nor Sarkodie needs each other’s support to launch an album, but his plea was in a bid to support the up-and-coming artiste.

In series of tweets, Samini, without mincing words schooled the ‘numb brain’ of the young man, adding he has put on his blocking gloves, ready to punch any critic who comes his way.

Obidi over to you oo. My son needs your blessing on this one chale … I taya seff … I swerve am saaaa but e carry come Twitter chale. #sarknation pls tell bossu make e bless @DeonBoakye for me wai. Boys abr3 lol. https://t.co/tlaJ5JJ935 — SAMINI (@samini_dagaati) March 10, 2020

Abi u be musician?



Use the same energy u used to drop #Celebration on the very day #BlackLoveAlbum was dropped to bless your own son. We have #BlackLoveTour to focus on. https://t.co/dcXs16ACaH — Tek9 Sark¢e$$ (@aidooabdallah) March 11, 2020

Which part of your numb brain doesn’t understand that @sarkodie doesn’t need a post from me just as I don’t need one from him to make an album successful? What we use our platforms for is to promote those who genuinely need us to push them from underground to main stage .. fool. https://t.co/HsN6PnNO0h — SAMINI (@samini_dagaati) March 11, 2020

Another foolish sark fan. Kwasiah Kwa. Did you see the young man ask me to get him Sark’s attention? So why you typing like this bro. @DeonBoakye asked for Sark’s blessing and I came here to make that heard by all who matter and can make it happen. You are a fool. Bye https://t.co/tTO3VU0xw7 — SAMINI (@samini_dagaati) March 11, 2020