Ghana international, Edwin Gyasi, has returned to CSKA Sofia training after picking up a minor knock last weekend in the Bulgarian topflight.

The 28-year-old suffered a minor set back after propelling his side to the semifinals of the League Cup game against Botev Vratsa.

However, Gyasi returned to training on Tuesday and Wednesday morning after missing Saturday’s league game against Beroe.

The Besiktas bound took to his Instagram account and said, “don’t take no for an answer! Keep pushing ⚽️.”

Despite returning to training, Gyasi is expected to miss Sunday’s game against Vitosha Bistritsa.

However, adomonline.com understands the former FC Twente player will return against Lokomotiv Plovdiv.