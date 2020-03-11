Actress Efia Odo has shared an explicit video with her fans where she is seen undergoing a non-surgical procedure to get her buttocks bigger than its normal size.

According to her, unlike others who visit surgeons for liposuction or butt implants, her own is natural.

She demonstrated the specialist’s procedure to her fans by taking an early morning video showing her backside where she was being massaged per sessions.

According to Adomonline.com’s checks, she might need up to six or more sessions to achieve the shape and size she wants.

Efia Odo, however, revealed that, she is patronising @jennabeautybarr‘s services because she is too lazy to work out for the same results.

It is unclear if she will also include their boob enlargement services to match up her current status.

She shared the video with the caption:

Early mornings getting my booty lifted naturally. Thanks @jennabeautybarr, can’t wait for my new booty transformation. Too lazy for gym chaley. My baby’s gonna enjoy 😂.

Ghanaian female stars such as Moesha Boduong and Salma Mumin have been on the list of celebs who have had their butt uplifted surgically.

Watch the video below: