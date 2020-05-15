The Ghana National Canoe Fishermen Council (GNCFC) has said practicing social distancing at sea is impossible.

The composition of its work, it said, cannot permit the social distancing directive.

Osu Alata Chief Fisherman, also an Executive Member of the GNCFC, Nii Djamodja, disclosed this on Adom FM’s Current Affairs show, Burning Issues, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

He explained that the nature of the canoes require a specific crew for efficient operation, hence, the need to adhere to the use of face masks and sanitisers for protection.

Mr Djamodja averred that though some members are observing the mask wearing directive, others are recalcitrant.

He told host Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom that, the scramble for fish at the shores by fishmongers due to scarce harvest sometimes also creates social distancing problems at the coasts, making face masking and hand sanitising yet again the only means of prevention.

He further revealed that the Council is yet to embark on a nationwide public education, though the Marine Police had already helped them to provide some insights on the Coronavirus to their members.

The Council says finance and logistics to carry out their educational tour are challenges since the 35-year-old association does not take dues from members.

They accused the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development of ignoring them on all Covid-19 preventive activities.

Speaking on the same show, Vice President of the National Fish Processors and Traders Association, Emelia Abaka-Edu, said they were ensuring their members practice the social distancing directive and sanctions would be meted out to those who will flout the orders.