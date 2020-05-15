Ghana’s ultimate sports station, Asempa 94.7 FM, in collaboration with StarTimes, will, starting from Saturday, May 16, 2020, run live radio commentary of the German Premier League, the Bundesliga.

The live radio commentary will cover the remaining fixtures of the Bundesliga.

The Bundesliga is the first of Europe’s major leagues to resume after play was suspended due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The league is set to kick-off this weekend with full fixtures involving big clubs such as Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, FC Schalke 04 and Eintracht Frankfurt among others.

Read fixtures below:

Eintracht Frankfurt