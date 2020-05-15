A video of some Ghanaians believed to have recovered from the deadly novel coronavirus, massively jubilating has been sighted by Adomonline.com.

The video shows dozens of recovered patients celebrating at the forecourt of the Pentecost Convention Centre, an isolation centre designated by the Church for use by the government in the nation’s fight against the global pandemic.

The video of the recovered patients celebrating, was posted on the official facebook page of the Church of Pentecost.

Watch video below: