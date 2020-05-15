Stranded Ghanaians in the United States of America (USA), who are ready to bear the cost of their flight home, are to be given consular assistance by the Ghana Embassy in the USA to do so.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has started an exercise to collate information on Ghanaians and Legal Permanent Residents who are stranded abroad as a result of the closure of international borders as part of efforts in the containment of the spread of the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The move is aimed at coming up with a programme to help assist the stranded to be transported back to Ghana.

ALSO READ:

To this end, eligible nationals who are prepared to pay for their cost of travel to Ghana have been asked to submit their information to various Ghana Embassies abroad.

In the USA for instance, stranded Ghanaians have been asked to submit their information to the Embassy of Ghana.