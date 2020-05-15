Bankroller of Techiman City FC, Charles Kwadwo Ntim, has hit at Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kurt Okraku.

The tough-talking football administrator argued that as the country is battling the coronavirus crisis, the FA is expected to come to the aid of the players and clubs, but it has failed.

Mr Ntim accused the former Dreams FC Executive Chairman of failing to live up to his promise.

“I am very disappointed in Kurt Okraku,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“This is the time I was expecting the FA president and his Executive Council members to come to the aid of the clubs and players because we are all in crisis and the FA has failed to ask how the clubs are coping without football.

“It seems to me the FA is not interested in the affairs of the clubs. After the zoom meeting, nothing at all has been communicated to us during this pandemic,” he said.

He also said the Mr Okraku-led administration is losing its popularity due to his leadership style.

“This current administration is losing its popularity. If we vote again, I don’t think Kurt Okraku will retain his position.

“Mr Okraku is supposed to know better in times like these but he failed to recognise the pain the clubs and players are going through during this tough time,” he added.

Mr Ntim also called on fellow club administrators to demand for accountability and insisted on emergency congress to dialogue on the $500,000 relief fund from FIFA.

The Ghana FA has already said the money from FIFA is for operational cost and not for the clubs.