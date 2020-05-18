Black Stars coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, has expressed his excitement after striker Raphael Dwamena returned to training on Saturday.

The 26-year-old striker suffered a heart problem in October 2019 and was indefinitely ruled out from football.

However, he had successful surgery and completed his comeback with a light training session on Saturday.

He had been out of football for a total of eight months.

Coach Akonnor sympathised with the player and expressed his happiness after he learned of his comeback.

“I have been there before and it is not easy for a young player to go through what Raphael Dwamena went through, had a chat with him and I’m happy to see him back in training,” he posted on twitter.

He joined Zaragoza on loan from UD Lavante.

He scored two goals in nine matches for Real Zaragoza in the La Liga 2 before he was retired prematurely in October due to his health conditions.

He has capped nine times for the senior national team of Ghana but has not featured for the Black Stars since 2017.