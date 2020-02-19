Music producer, King Dee, has disclosed he was working on three songs with Kofi B before his unfortunate demise in Cape Coast.

He made this revelation in an interview with Adomonline.com, where he said, “I have three songs with him and we are done with it. I was so sad to hear of him passing away,” King Dee said.

According to the ‘Chocho Mucho’ producer, they have been working on his yet-to-be released album since last December, hence Kofi B’s demise has affected him a lot.

“I thought we were going to release the album and never thought of his death. He is even done with all the singing on his beats,” Kin Dee explained.

MORE STORIES:

Asked what he intends to do with the songs after his death, Kin Dee said the only alternative to keep his posthumous works alive is to have a meeting with Kofi B’s family.

“Now I will have to sit down with his family to discuss terms. Its unfortunate he is dead but that is the way forward,” he said in Twi.

Kofi Boakye Yiadom, known in showbiz circles as Kofi B, died Sunday, prior to his performance at a concert in Cape Coast in the Central region.

The ‘Mmobrowa’ singer, according to colleague musician Kofi Nti, complained of chest pains and unusual heartbeat prior to being rushed to the hospital.

Watch Kin Dee talk about his songs with Kofi B above: