Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EIB Network, Nathan Kwabena Anokye, popularly known as Bola Ray, has spoken out for the first time since his personal assistant, Laillah-Crystal Banda passed away.

Laillah-Crystal passed on February 14, 2020 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, as a result of ill health, which details are yet to be known.

Close sources say she had been on admission for days at the hospital before her unfortunate demise happened on the ‘red and chocolate’ day.

Mourning her in a Facebook post, Bola Ray sad he couldn’t find the right words to usher her on in her after-life.

READ ALSO

He added that he was struggling to come to terms with the fact that she was no longer a living being.

Laillah-Crystal worked with Bola Ray for over a decade.

She died at age 38.

Read Bola Ray’s tribute below:

It has taken me days to find the right words to process your exit. I have struggled to come to terms with the fact that you are no more. Valentine’s Day will never be the same again, not that any other day would’ve sufficed. I was never ready for your exit Crystal. Nothing could have prepared me for this.

I am numb and still in total disbelief. I do however know that my heart aches and that I, my family, EIB, Empire, and your countless friends have lost a real one. Yours was a life passionately and selflessly lived. Forever in our hearts, Bola wrote.

Original post below: