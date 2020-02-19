Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach, Maxwell Konadu, has charged fringe players to improve ahead of their match-day 11 clash against Aduana Stars.

The Porcupine Warriors were held at home by Ashgold in their week 10 encounter last Sunday.

Ahead of their tie against the two-time Ghana Premier League champions at the Nana Agyemang Bau Park today, coach Konadu is calling on the players to give a lot more for the fans of the team.

“When you have some of the best players in your team out of action due to injuries and minor illness, it is a problem.

“Though we registered 30 players, there are no doubts over who your best players are and that is a fact. Everybody can play but other players do far better than the other ones.

“It is just that against AshGold, the replacements did their best but it was not enough. I told them and perhaps, I was a bit harsh on them.

“We have to go back and hit the ground running and get things going properly. We have to do better than what we did against AshGold. The fans deserve something way better than this,” he added on Nhyira FM.

Kotoko are occupying the 2nd position with 18 points.