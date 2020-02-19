The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused President Nana Akufo-Addo of victimising political opponents particularly its members, in his ‘capricious’ application of State power.

The NDC’s accusation follows the recent midnight demolishing of investigative journalist Raymond Archer’s industrial printing press and those of a few others at the Trade Fair, La by the Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited.

“It is our considered view that, this demolishing forms part of a grand scheme targeted at destroying all businesses with some form of perceived leanings to the NDC.

“This follows a similar application of impunity in the unlawful demolishing of a four-bedroom house belonging to Mr Mustafa Gbande, a former NDC Deputy Regional Secretary of the Volta Region by a team of National Security and Police Operatives and a host of other such heartbreaking socio-economic rapture of peoples’ livelihood,” the NDC said in a press statement.

“At this point, we are convinced these various acts of impunity by the Akufo-Addo government constitute an act of provocation against the NDC and its entire membership,” the party added.

Read full details of press release below: