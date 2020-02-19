A Sub-Divisional Chief of Kpando Dzoanti in the Kpando Municipality of the Volta region, Fia Adjei III, has appealed to the government to grant Dr Fred Yaw Mac-Palm, a son of the land prerogative mercy.

The Chief made this call during a short ceremony to pour libation to call for the intervention of the gods and ancestors of the land to ‘intercede’ in the judicial process involving the medical doctor.

ALSO: Okada rider murdered at Abokobi [listen]

Dr Mac-Palm is one of the key suspects in court over alleged plot to destabilise the nation.

File photo: The suspects after court proceedings

READ: Demolishing of Raymond Archers’ printing press act of vindictiveness – NDC

“The president has no power to intervene in the court, what he can do is to offer prerogative of mercy. This is the power I know the president has. When someone is put in jail he has the power to intervene,” he said.

Watch video of the chiefs pouring libation above: