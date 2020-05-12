Award-winning Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, says his comment that Nigerian artistes have to market their songs in Ghana before they are recognised internationally, was not to downplay efforts of foreign artistes.

In an Instagram live conversation with Tunde Balogun, a Nigerian media personality, the BHIM Nation president stated that to make it big, artistes always come to sell their music in Ghana first.

His comment, which did not go down well with Nigerians on social media, attracted massive backlash.

Reacting to the trolls, Stonebwoy told JoyNews’ Becky that his aim was to explain the relationship between the two nations when it comes to music and the impact on each other.

“While the live session was ongoing, a number of people tuned in both from Nigeria and Ghana and across the world.

“The conversation was very interesting; you know Ghana and Nigeria have had ties for a very long time debating about something as minimal as jollof.

“We debate about everything. Both countries do everything together and so we were only sharing how we have impacted each other and I was of the view that most of the Nigerian artistes have had to touch base in Ghana and I believe that there is that blessing and that feeling when Nigerians step here.

“Whereas we also wish to get in the Nigerian space, they have gotten into our space the most,” he said.

He believes he was misunderstood.

“My comments were never negative, it was not even insulting. Tunde and I even spoke about an event to be held in Nigeria like ‘Ghana-Nigeria’.

“We were even talking about ways we can continue to invite Ghanaians to Lagos or Abuja to get us more prominence in their space,” he said.