With the global coronavirus pandemic still hanging and the 2020 general election gradually approaching, concerns have been raised as to how the general election would be conducted.

With some Ghanaians calling for the postponement of the general election, arguing that some constitutional provisions have been made for such circumstances and that they should be followed, others are of the view that the election must be held to avoid issues that may arise later on.

But Ghanaians can now hold their peace, as the president, has revealed his stance on the matter.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, revealing the president’s stance at a press briefing in Accra on Tuesday, said:

Government takes note of commentary suggesting that some possible governance arrangements can be appropriate should it become impossible to hold elections in December, but government does not contemplate any justifiable reason to seek to extend its first term constitutional mandate with the virus as an excuse without a safe and free and fair election.

Government is of the view that instead of contemplating measures that are not envisaged in the constitution, our best energies, innovation and creativity should be invested in exploring how a country like ours can have safe and free elections. If countries like Mali, Burundi, Serbia, Ivory Coast and America are all exploring how to do it, then Ghana should also be exploring how it can do it.