Nigerian music promoter and blogger, Yemi Baba, has said that many artistes in Ghana “underestimate” themselves, something he says has hindered their success in foreign markets.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Monday, he stated that they are afraid to go the extra mile or move beyond their comfort zones to promote their music.

This, he explained, is the reason why it looks as if Nigerians are ruling the music industry even in Ghana.

“We [Nigerians] have a culture of being able to promote [our own]. We know how to spend and promote [the music] to make it big.”

“So, when we do that [in Ghana] it would look as if Nigerians came here to blow. Most Ghanaians artistes, however, underestimate themselves in this regard,” he told Sammy Forson, host of the show.

His comments come after Stonebwoy made the assertion that many Nigerian acts usually had to come to Ghana before they got recognised even in their own country.

Yemi Baba said that in every country Nigerian artistes go to, they ensure that they are in contact with the right industry people and gatekeepers who would get them the right exposure.

They also go in with money and the determination to break into any spot regardless of the difficulty, adding that, “if I come into Ghana with money, then, I am ready to open my hand.”

That is the culture many artistes in Ghana are missing, he said.

Although Ghanaians are making good music it does not seem like they are ready to spend or “grab the bull by the horns,” Yemi Baba added.

He stated that if Nigerians do what they can to make it, Ghanaians should also be able to go into other countries, build connections with the right people and promote their music.

Using Stonebwoy’s example, Mr Eazi, Yemi Baba said, “Mr Eazi was living here (so) it is a normal thing that he makes it big here. If he was in Kenya or anywhere and does his homework he is going to blow there too.”