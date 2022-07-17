Dancehall musician Shatta Wale says he has to be given the due credit for paving the way for Nigerians to warmly accept Ghanaian musicians in their country.

According to him, calling Nigerians out on stage during his stadium concert last year has yielded positive results because Ghanaian musicians are now recognised by Nigerians.

The whole point triggered during his 2021 Freedom Wave Concert at the Accra Sports Stadium, where he called out Nigerians during his performance.

“I no dey watch any f**king Nigerians, I dey watch you people, you be my Nigerians, Americans, Ebi you be my Yankee people. F**k Nigeria,” Shatta Wale told his fans.

The statement triggered the Nigerian entertainment industry, with players such as Yul Edochie and other celebrities reacting to his “unfortunate” statement.

According to Shatta Wale, most Ghanaian musicians are focused on getting a hit song in Nigeria, but he is rather focused on breaking into the USA market.

Every Ghanaian artiste wants to be in Nigeria, but I want to be in America. That is where the gold and diamond is. I saw this years ago. Their mentality is there… They all wanted their songs to hit there.

I sacrificed my life to do that on stage for Nigeria to start inviting our colleagues, and now the Nigerians blog about them when they get there.

Davido is my guy, Burna Boy is my guy. It’s only WizKid that I have not had the rapport with. But all the boys making waves are my boys. The little mistake you do, I will shift myself… If I discuss something with you that you won’t take serious, I won’t come back again because it’s business. I have things I have discussed with Davido and Burna and if you don’t take it we can’t go like that, he explained.

Asked if he is sacred to stage a show in Nigeria, Shatta said: I am not scared to go to Nigeria.

The Nigerians understand what I am doing, and they know I am paving a way for my colleagues. Ghanaians have appreciated me enough, but the entertainment space hasn’t, he told Andy Dosty.

