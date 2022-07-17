Outgoing National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, has sworn in the newly elected National Executive Committee members.

The new executives were elected by over 6,000 delegates at the National Delegates’ Congress held at the Accra Sports Stadium on July 16.

They are Stephen Ntim- National Chairman, Justin Frimpong Koduah- General Secretary, Henry Nana Boakye- National Organiser and Kate Gyamfua – National Women’s Organiser, National Nasara Coordinator- Abdul Aziz Haruna Futah, National Youth Organiser – Salam Mohammed Mustafa, Treasurer – Dr Charles Dwamena, Vice Chairman- Danquah Smith Buttey, Rita Asobayire – 2nd Vice Chair and Alhaji Masawuud – 3rd Vice Chairman.