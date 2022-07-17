Newly-elected National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim, has expressed gratitude to all party faithful for electing him to lead the party for the next four years.

Addressing party members after he and other National Executive officers were sworn into office, Mr Ntim noted that “after 20 years of wandering in the wilderness before getting this far, I am going to cherish the chairmanship position, I will value the chairmanship position and I will make sure that it remains enviable.”

He assured that as the new party Chairman, “the new executives will work assiduously for the party to win election 2024.”

He polled 4,014 votes to beat his contenders.

Mr Ntim has contested for the position on four previous occasions. The just-ended conference is his fifth time of trying.

He, however, served as the party’s first Vice Chairman between 2001 and 2005.

Mr Ntim’s first attempt to be chairman of the party was in December 2005. His second attempt was in 2010 while his third attempt was in 2014. He again lost on the fourth attempt to Freddie Blay in 2018.

In 2005, Mr Ntim lost to Peter Mac Manu, who was President Nana Akufo-Addo’s campaign manager in the 2016 polls.

His second contest in 2010 ended in a loss to the late Jake Okanta Obetsebi-Lamptey and another loss to Paul Afoko in 2014.