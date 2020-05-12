Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy’s, trending song ‘Nominate’ has made it onto the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart. The song debut at number 19 on the chart.

The Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart ranks the 25 best-selling international digital singles in the United States.

Nominate was released as part of Stonebwoy’s album Anloga Junction on April 24.

The album was made available on all digital platforms including Spotify, Boomplay, Deezer, Audiomack, Apple Music, YouTube Music, iTunes and more.

He further released a video for the song on YouTube which has garnered 1.1 million views barely two weeks after its release.

Reacting to the news, Stonebwoy took to his social media handles to thank his fans for making it possible to achieve that feat.

He urged people to keep streaming and sharing the album.

‘Nominate’, however, is not Stonebwoy’s first appearance on a Billboard Chart.

He made it to the World Album Chart in 2018 after the release of his critically acclaimed album ‘Epistles of Mama.’

The album peaked at number 13 after spending a week on the chart.