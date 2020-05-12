The Amasaman Circuit Court has remanded three suspects into police custody for duping thousands of unsuspecting members of the public of varied amounts of money under the pretext of securing them employment with the Forestry Commission.

The suspects are Prince Adams Senahia, 20 years; Olongo Philip, 19 years; and a 17-year-old minor.

The trio posed as officers of the Commission, using the name of the Executive Director for Forest Services Division, Oppong Sasu to dupe their unsuspecting victims.

Some of the victims reported the matter to the Achimota police, leading to the arrest of the suspects who were arraigned today.

According to reports, the suspects received huge sums of money via Mobile Money.

The suspects have been charged with impersonation and defrauding by false pretense.

His Lordship Marful Sau after taking the plea of the suspects remanded them into police custody for investigations to continue.

The court later adjourned the case to May 23, 2020 for the suspects to re-appear before the court.

Speaking to Adom News after adjournment, the Corporate Affairs and Media Relations Manager of the Forestry Commission, Joyce Ofori-Kwafo warned the public to disregard people who act as middlemen and promise them jobs.

She added that the Commission does not use individuals to recruit people for employment.