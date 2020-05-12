Management of Otimah Investments Limited have donated food items and cleaning materials worth GH¢10,000.00 to the Ghana Society for the Socially Disadvantaged.

The donation made on Mother’s Day, included bags of rice, cartons of oil, mackerel and tomato paste, washing soaps, detergents and packs of toilet rolls.

Presenting the items to the officials of the centre, Executive Director of the company, Madam Bernice Ntiri Owusu, explained the donation was to support the day-to-day operations of the non-profit organisation.

We have observed that the Ghana Society for the Socially Disadvantaged hardly receives support, so we thought it wise to come in and put a smile on their faces. I entreat all companies, public institutions, churches and individuals to make it their responsibility to periodically support the centre, she said.

The centre provides enormous support for the people in here by giving them vocational training so it is important we all help them, Madam Ntiri Owusu added.

Expressing excitement about the donation, Founder of Otimah Investment Limited, Madam Christiana Otimah promised more of such donations in the future and added that the gesture will be extended to other centres that also carter for the less-privileged.

Receiving the items on behalf of the organisation, Mrs Evelyn Ampadu, Manager at the Ghana Society for the Socially Disadvantaged, expressed profound gratitude to Otimah Investment Limited for the kind gesture.

She said the facility hardly receives support from the public and therefore appealed for more of such kind gestures.

Otimah Investment Limited is a reputable service provider for corporate entities in the area of cleaning, supply of general goods and transport.