An 18-year-old wife, Salman Hassan, has been arrested by the Bauchi Police Command in Nigeria for stabbing her husband, Mohammed Mustapha, to death while trying to have sex with her.



She said she stabbed her husband on the chest because he insisted on sleeping with her on the fateful night.

In her confessional statement at the Police Headquarters, she said: “I did not really mean to kill my husband, it was an accident. I stabbed him on the chest because he wanted to have carnal knowledge of me.



“I felt sex was a bad thing, so I objected to his advances. I regret killing my husband I only meant to use the knife to scare him away. I don’t know what will happen to me now.”

MORE



The wife, who said she really loved her husband, said she got angry and stabbed him with a knife when he refused to stop.