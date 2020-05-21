One person has been confirmed dead after police chased a commercial (trotro) driver at Kwabre Kenyase in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region over the driver’s failure to wear nose mask.

The unfortunate incident has left five persons in critical condition after the driver drove into a parked truck.

According to eyewitness Kwabena Poku, the Police chased the driver with a police branded Toyota pickup for failure to wear a nose mask.

The driver, as a result of the chase, was speeding and couldn’t control the car so he ran into a parked articulator.

Attempts by Adomoline.com to contact the Kenyase Police Command has so far proved futile.

More to follow…