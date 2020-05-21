Managing Director of Hearts of Oak, Frederick Moore, has revealed how much they averagely spend on a single Ghana Premier League match.

Hearts hasn’t played a match since March 15 after football was suspended indefinitely by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

President Nana Akufo-Addo has placed a ban on all public gatherings including sporting events.

This decision has crippled many clubs in terms of their finances and affected their abilities to keep their operations going since there are no revenues from gate proceeds and football transfers.

The FA, however, has called on government to help ease the financial burden on the club by providing them with a stimulus package.

In an interview on Happy FM and GTV Sports Plus, Mr Moore revealed Hearts’ average expenditure on a matchday in the Ghana Premier League.

“The average amount that we spend on a matchday is between GHS 15,000 and 25,000 and that depends on where we are going, which hotel we are staying in and how long we will spend there.

“In terms of revenue, we got nearly GHS 400,000 from our match with Asante Kotoko and everyone knows that. On an average day, we will make as little as GHS 25,000 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

“Consider the fact that when we go away from Accra, we do not make a penny. So, whatever we make in Accra should be divided by two in terms of the income but the revenue doubles because we pay when go away from Accra.”

Hearts played 14 matches in the first round of the league before it was suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

They were set to play their 15th match against Techiman Eleven Wonders but the game was called due to the ban on public gatherings on March 15.