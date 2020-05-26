Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong says he does not fear for his life as death is inevitable.

Speaking at one of his residences in Accra in an exclusive interview with JoyNews’ Mamavi Owusu Aboagye he said he occasionally takes a walk from his house to the Ministries to go about his business, without bodyguards.

The MP who over the years has made headlines for his controversial statements and recently for his work in investigating ‘dubious’ characters in the country believes ‘all die be die’ thus there’s no need for one to live in constant fear.

“Why do I need protection? I’m free. I don’t need anybody to go with me to the Ministries. I walk across.”

According to him, he’s aware he’s a potential target, but is not perturbed by the knowledge. He says he does not allow that to interfere in his daily routine.

“I know, but I believe all die be die so whatever happens one day definitely you’re going to go so I don’t let the death intimidate me in order to live my normal life, I’m just free. Whatever happens so be it.”

Kennedy Agyapong has been embroiled in a heated feud with Bishop Obinim of the International God’s Way Church, after the MP sought to expose the shady underdealings of the Bishop on his [Kennedy Agyapong’s] television station Net 2 TV.

In a series of programmes, the MP accused the Bishop of forgery, manipulation, money laundering among others which recently led to the arrest of Obinim.

The preacher has since been released on bail.