Joshua Kimmich’s stunning chip gave Bayern Munich a potentially season-defining win over Borussia Dortmund, sending the Bavarians seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

Just four points stood between the two rivals before kick off and with Dortmund winning their last six league games on the spin there was confidence that the home side could close the gap even further.

But Lucien Favre’s side, with Jadon Sancho left on the bench, failed to cause Bayern Munich any real issues, although Erling Haaland had the chance to opening the scoring within the first 30 seconds, with Jerome Boateng getting back to make a clearance off the line after Manuel Neuer was caught in no man’s land.

The decisive moment came just before the half time interval, with Kimmich spotting Roman Burki slightly off his line. That was enough for the Bayern Munich man to chip the Dortmund goalkeeper from 20 yards out, although Burki might have kept it out with a stronger wrist.

Sancho was introduced at the break and Dortmund could have had a penalty kick in the second half, with Boateng possibly guilty of using an arm to deflect a Haaland shot wide, and that was the closest they came to an equaliser. Robert Lewandowski struck the post late on as Bayern Munich took a giant step towards an eighth successive Bundesliga title.