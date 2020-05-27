The meeting between the Electoral Commission (EC) and the Inter-party Advisory Committee (IPAC) on the compilation of a new Voters Register has commenced at the EC offices.

In attendance are all registered political parties in the country with the exception of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The NDC boycotted the meeting since its against the purpose of the meeting – the compilation of a new Voters Register.

Photos taken prior to the commencement of the meeting showed huge security presence at the premises of the EC.

Have a look at the photos taken below:

Heavy security at IPAC meeting