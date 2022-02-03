The Director-General in charge of Legal and Prosecution for the Ghana Police Service, COP Kofi Boakye, has led a delegation to commiserate with the family of an officer who was crushed to death at a checkpoint.

The Director-General of Welfare, DCOP Habiba Twumasi, and psychologists were part of the delegation.

The deceased 29-year-old Comfort Freby died on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, while on duty at Gomoa Potsin.

Stationed at the Gomoa Dominase Police Command, she was with some colleagues manning the barrier when the incident occurred at about 3:00 am.

COP Boakye in his commiseration message to the family on behalf of the service and the IGP, Dr George Dampare, announced they will cater for the funeral cost of the deceased.

He added a delegation has been sent to Jinijini, the hometown of the officer to officially inform her family about the unfortunate incident.

A team of psychologists has been assigned to the husband, as well as colleague officers of the deceased.

The team also visited the crime scene.

Meanwhile, the remains have been deposited at the police hospital morgue.