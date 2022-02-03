General Secretary for the People’s National Convention (PNC), Janet Nabila, has described the activities of the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo, in the Ministry as uncalled for, hence should quit if she has no interest in the work.

Speaking on Beyi W’ano, a segment on Adom 106.3 FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, she noted that the work of the gender ministry is a herculean one and needs someone who will respond to issues regarding it promptly.

“The work at the gender ministry is a lot and in appointing a minister for the ministry, it should be someone who really has compassion for gender issues and children. If Adwoa Safo doesn’t like the job, let her go. We have a lot of women who can do the job,” she said.

“Issues associated with gender are very delicate and sensitive so we want someone who can do that job, someone who is compassionate to gender matters and has children’s affairs at heart, that is who we want at the gender ministry,” she added.

According to her, the inactiveness of the Minister in executing her duties is a great cause for worry as the ministry is a very delicate one that needs much attention.

“The Gender Ministry in Ghana is one of the most sensitive ministries and we need a substantive minister who can supervise affairs so that gender problems can be solved,” she noted.

“So, if you are bringing in a gender minister and we are not seeing that the minister is executing her duties for even one day as the minister in charge then it is a great worry,” she added.