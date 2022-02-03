Former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described as hypocritical the decision by the leadership to honour late former President John Evans Atta Mills.

Bernard Allotey Jacobs stated unequivocally that the launch of John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage is to enable some people re-launch their political career ahead of the 2024 general election.

Former President John Mahama on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, launched the Atta Mills Memorial Heritage.

The Memorial Heritage is a non-profit, independent, non-partisan organisation anchored in Professor Mills’ passion and commitment to inclusivity, transparency, accountability and his relentless quest for peace and a better society.

This is also to commemorate the 10th anniversary since the death of late Atta Mills.

But Mr Jacobs on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday said the launch of the Memorial Heritage for Atta Mills is to save face.

He could not fathom why after 10 years some people, who benefitted from the erstwhile Atta Mills government, now want to honour him.

The former NDC Central Regional Chairman is convinced majority of those leading the organization including former President Mahama wants to win the hearts of NDC members.

“Why are they launching this after 10 years? They want to market themselves for 2024,” he fumed.