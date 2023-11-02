Eunice Dede, a policewoman who was lampooned for recording and sharing a video of herself with inmates while on duty, has issued an unreserved apology via her TikTok page.

The distraught office expressed her deep regret, promising not to repeat the unethical act.

The video which has gone viral captured the police woman taking a selfie with other inmates who appeared to be enjoying themselves and posing for the cameras.

The police woman came under intense attack on social media with many calling for her head.

In response to the backlash, Dede rendered an unqualified apology to her followers and the general public, acknowledging her failure to adhere to proper professional conduct while her duty.

In his view, she was only showing empathy and just being friendly with the inmates but now realizes her behavior was unwarranted.

The police officer said it is lesson and pledged to be uindful of her conduct in the future.

Read the officer’s apology below:

“Dear all, Please accept my apologies for failing to observe proper conduct in the course of my duty. It was unethical and needless on my part. I thought I was being human and welcoming to the inmates, but I realize my act was uncalled for. I have since deleted that post and take full responsibility for my action.

Rest assured that I have learned my lesson, and I’ll be more mindful of my actions from now on. Sincere apologies to all.”