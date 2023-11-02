This year’s health sector annual conference is being held under the theme “Strong Health Financing for Sustainable Health Development”.

The guest of honor of the conference, Addis Ababa Mayor Adanech Abebe, said that the government has paid attention to the health sector, realizing that a healthy citizen is the foundation of a productive society; In this regard, the Addis Ababa city administration is working on expanding health infrastructure and community-wide health services.

Honorable Mayor Adanech presented in detail the activities carried out in the health sector in Addis Ababa in the 2022/23 fiscal year. Mayor Adanech said that health problems related to urban lifestyle require special attention. She explained that the government is taking measures to encourage a healthy lifestyle in view of the current situation of the city.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Lia Tadese, announced that the next 3-year plan for the health sector has been prepared according to the direction set by the government. Dr. Lia explained that although conflicts and epidemics created challenges in the health sector in the past 2022/23 fiscal year, encouraging results were recorded in the sector. She announced that the Ministry of Health will work to make universal health services accessible.

A list of major activities conducted in the health sector was included in Dr. Lia’s opening remarks; in her speech, she explained that health financing is the focus of this year’s conference and a road map has been prepared to improve health financing and increase the participation of the private sector.

The Ministry of Health will focus on maternal and child health, rehabilitation of destroyed institutions, and control of epidemics, according to Minister Lia, who also thanked the health professionals and stakeholders who are the basis for this to be achieved. She also called on all health sector bodies to work together to achieve the above focus areas.

Addis Ababa Health Bureau deputy/head Dr. Mulugeta Endale said that the health sector conference will be a place to share good experiences. He stated that the A.A health office is implementing several programs to ensure the quality of services in accordance with the development of the city. The representative of HNP, Scott Hocklander, expressed their determination to work together so that the Ministry of Health can achieve its goals. He said that it is evident that there has been growth in the health sector in Ethiopia, especially in community health, health financing, and the participation of the private health sector.

At the conference that started today, recognition was given to the professionals who have contributed with dedication in the health sector; a health exhibition was also visited by the participants.

This year’s conference was attended by more than 500 participants, including members of the House of Representatives, heads of regional health biros, ministers and state ministers, professional and civic associations, university representatives, respondent institutions, and partner organizations representatives.

