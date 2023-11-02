Traders at Kumasi Central market affected by phase 2 of the Kejetia Redevelopment Project have prevailed on the government to resume work on stalled projects in the city immediately.

Traders say they won’t hesitate to demonstrate massively if the government fails to bring the contractor back to the site.

The traders also want attention turned to the stalled Krofrom market project.

The second phase of the Kejetia redevelopment project halted in December last year. The construction firm, ‘Contrata’, laid off over 2,000 workers and moved most of their equipment from the site.

Months ago, a section of the affected central market traders threatened to remove barricades at the site to start business if the government failed to continue the project.

The traders are up again, prevailing on the government to ensure the contractors return to the site.

Chairman of the United Petty Traders Association, Emmanuel Amoah, says the traders risk their lives plying their trade on pavements.

A completion of the project, he said will change the situation and save lives.

The traders issued this warning during a Star Ghana-funded programme with the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA).

The programme is aimed at bridging the gab between traders and city authorities.

City Mayor, Samuel Pyne said the President Akufo-Addo, was in Kumasi recently, and a lot was discussed about the stalled projects in the city.

He believes the government will bring back the contractor to sites very soon.