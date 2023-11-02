Ratings agency, Fitch, is predicting an increase in the Bank of Ghana’s foreign reserves to $7.7 billion in 2025, from $4.4 billion in 2022.

This will put the import cover or months of current external payments to three months.

“Current account surpluses and projected disbursements from international financial institutions will increase Bank of Ghana’s foreign reserves by an estimated $1.1 billion per year in 2023-2025, after a $4.4 billion fall in 2022, reaching $7.7 billion (about three months of current external payments) in 2025, from 1.6 months in 2022.”

The rating agency also said non-payment of interest on selected external debt pending a restructuring and a marked reduction in merchandise imports will contribute to an expected current account surplus of 1.1% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2023, compared with a 2.1% deficit in 2022.

It also forecasts the current account to remain in surplus in 2024 and 2025, although this forecast is subject to developments in external debt restructuring.

This is expected to strengthen the value of the cedi against the dollar.

Meanwhile, Fitch says another round of local-currency debt exchange is unlikely in the near term.

According to Fitch, the local-currency debt exchanges represent a debt service reduction of ¢52 billion in 2023, about 6% of the estimated 2023 GDP or 39% of estimated 2023 revenue and grants.