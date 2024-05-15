Traders at the Kumasi Central Market are on the brink of taking drastic action if the construction firm doesn’t dismantle the barricades around the uncompleted market site by May 19.

The traders, in a petition dated May 14, expressed their discontentment with the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.

They accused it of neglect and incompetence in completing the second phase of the market project.

The construction project has remained stagnant for a year and a half due to the renegotiation of a loan agreement prompted by Ghana’s financial bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

This delay has left the traders grappling with inadequate facilities, forcing them to conduct business in unfavorable conditions.

Feeling abandoned by the government and frustrated with unmet promises, the traders are now considering drastic measures to draw attention to their plight.

They perceive the government’s inaction as a sign of disregard for their well-being and livelihoods.

They have resolved to embark on five days of continued demonstration to press home their demand for work to resume on the project.

In the petition, the traders have given Contracta Construction Company Limited an ultimatum to remove all barricades around the project within seven days or face the consequences.

They also indicated that, they are currently in talks with the Ghana Police Service to secure permission to embark on the demonstration, as permitted by Article 21(1d) of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana.

Click here to read the petition

READ ALSO: