The Ghana National Gas Company Limited says its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) is not being pressured to sign a $812 million deal.

According to management, recent publications surrounding the Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Commissioning (EPCC) and financing of Ghana Gas’ project technically known as the Gas Processing Plant Train 2 (GPP2 project) are misleading.

In a statement sighted by JoyNews, the Head of Corporate Communications, Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah Bonsu, explained that the company followed due process in applying for and receiving approval from the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) to use a restricted tender.

He explained that four firms submitted bids which were evaluated by an entity tender committee.

“Indeed, following the approval by the Board of Directors of Ghana Gas in 2021 to commence the GPP 2 project, management applied and sought approval from the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) to adopt the Restricted Tender procurement method under Section 38(a) of Act 663 as amended for the EPCC and financing of the GPP2 project.

‘In accordance with the Restricted Tender Procurement method, tenders were submitted by four (4) firms, and upon evaluation of their Technical and Financial bids, by the Entity Tender Committee, the selected tenderer was awarded the Contract following concurrent approval received from the Central Tender Review Committee (CTRC) of the Ministry of Finance.

“Accordingly, Ghana Gas and the selected tenderer have signed a Project Implementation Agreement to outline the terms and conditions for the EPCC and financing of the project. The selected tenderer has incorporated a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to undertake the project and Ghana Gas is currently in negotiations with the SPV to execute the relevant agreements for the implementation of the project.”

Ghana Gas also rubbished claims that the entire process has been shrouded in opacity and corruption.

“We wish to place on record that there is no external influence being exerted on the CEO to execute the agreements as is being alleged in the Daily Post publication and we urge all well-meaning Ghanaians to disregard any such mischievous publication,” the statement added.

