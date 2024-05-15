The Member of Parliament for Juaboso and the Ranking Member on the Health Committee of Parliament, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has refuted claims that Parliament sanctioned the recent increase in dialysis treatment fees at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH).

Following the hospital’s decision to raise the cost of dialysis from GH¢380 to GH¢491, the Renal Patients Association of Ghana expressed concerns about the increased financial burden on patients.

The Association warned that the hike would further strain patients who are already struggling to manage their existing medical bills.

Addressing these concerns in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, Mr. Akandoh clarified that Parliament did not approve the new fees being charged by the hospital.

He said the decision was made independently of any parliamentary sanction.

“We never agreed at the Committee level that the cost of dialysis must be increased. What happened was that the Ministry of Finance must waive all taxes on the [regent] of dialysis. So, it came to me as a shock when all the media houses were calling to tell me that fees had been increased. I don’t get it.

“Then, when you talk about that, they make it sound as though Parliament has done some proposal and has gone ahead to approve it. We will go to Parliament on Friday and I hope to catch the Speaker’s eye to address this matter” Mr. Akandoh stated.

