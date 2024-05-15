Egyptian referee, Amin Omar, has been appointed as the referee for Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup Group I qualifier against Mali in Bamako.

The 38-year-old will be supported by fellow Egyptians Abouelregal Mahmoud Ahmed Kamel Ahmed (Assistant I), Ibrahim Ahmed Hossameldin Taha (Assistant II), and Hassan Elghandour Ahmed (Fourth Referee).

Algeria’s Abid Charef Mehdi will serve as the Referee Assessor, while Balde Yaya from Senegal will be the match Commissioner and Dao Brahim from Mauritania will act as the Security Officer.

The qualifier, scheduled for 19:00 GMT, will be held at Stade 26 Mars in Bamako on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

The Black Stars currently stand 4th in Group I with 3 points, having won against Madagascar 1-0 in the opening game but losing to Comoros in the second Group game last November.