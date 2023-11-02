Oti Regional Minister, Joshua Makubu has called for peace and unity among various factions in the region, emphasizing the vital role these factors play in promoting development.

According to him, the ongoing disturbances and acts of violence could have detrimental effects on the socio-economic development in the area.

Trouble escalated on the 28th of October 2023 during a traditional festival in Nkwanta South, as opposing factions led by Adele, Challa, and Akyode clashed, resulting in over ten individuals sustaining gunshot wounds and multiple houses being set ablaze.

Reacting to the clash in an interview on Adom News, Joshua Makubu stressed the importance of peace as the foundation for development.

He warned the residents about the potential consequences of a conflict-ridden community, stating that neither government entities nor private investors would be inclined to operate or invest in such an environment.

He urged the residents to recognizse this reality sooner rather than later for the sake of the region’s progress.

Mr. Makubu called on the warring factions to exercise restraint and resolve their differences amicably.