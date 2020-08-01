An activist of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has incurred the wrath of some Ghanaians over ‘leaked’ West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) questions.



The activist, identified as Dzifa Gunu, took to Facebook to post pictures of what he claimed to be Integrated Science questions in the ongoing WASSCE.



According to Mr Gunu, the questions for the exam scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2020, are widely in circulation to enable students pass.

However, his comments, which did not sit well with some Facebook users, have generated mixed reactions.

Some believe the purported leak was no news since it always happens, others have also asked him to get mathematics questions for their siblings.

Read some reactions below: