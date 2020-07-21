Shatta Wale’s baby mama, Shatta Michy, has set tongues wagging after putting her huge backside on display.

The video has Michy flaunting her curves in a panty-like outfit.

The tight outfit revealed many parts of Michy’s skin which looked glowing and very beautiful.

Wearing a white top, the mother of Shatta Wale’s son, Majesty, looked stunning and gorgeous as she posed for the camera.

READ ALSO:

Michy, who shared the short video on Instagram, gave fans a hint of what has made her gotten extra body curves.

She posted: Stretching & flexing my xtro curve gains💃🤫 why do u keep wishing you had a banging body when you can join @rtvempire ?? We got your body goals available.