Son of Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, has taken over the internet with photos to mark his royal birthday.

Majesty Armah turned 6, Sunday, July 11, and special lists of events were organised to celebrate him.

To kick off the birthday ceremony, Majesty took an ordinance of baptism to dedicate himself to his creator and thank the Lord for six years of growth.

He was seen with a lit candle, surrounded by some priests who proclaimed words of blessings into his life.

After the service, Majesty splashed his latest studios on his timeline, to announce his new feat.

In the photos, his mother, Michy, is seen adjusting his crown and positioning him on a throne to etch his position as the son of a King.

He was twinning with his mother, who expressed how proud she is of her son, adding that Majesty will forever be her friend.

“I will always need my son no matter what age I am. He has made me laugh, made me proud, seen me cry, made me cry, hugged me tight, seen me fail, cheered me on, kept me on my toes & many times driven me crazy but my son is a promise that I’ll have a friend forever. God continue to protect him for me,” she prayed.

