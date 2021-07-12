Some commercial rice farmers have complained over the high cost of fertilisers as far as production is concerned.

A commercial rice farmer, Kwabena Mofa, revealed this while speaking on the challenges they are faced with on Beyi W’ano segment on Adom 106.3 FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Monday.

Mr Mofa said the lack of rice mills, tractors, combine harvesters, fertilisers and a ready market is negatively impacting their work.

He added that despite the cost of the agro-chemicals, it was also difficult for them to access and buy the fertilisers.

“As a commercial rice farmer, I face a lot of challenges. Covid for instance came to destroy a lot of things, our covid is the drought because it was not raining and lack of rains was a major blow for us,” he said.

Kwabena Mofa was convinced that they have the potential to produce rice to meet local consumption, as well as for export but inadequate support for the sector by the government continued to be a challenge to local rice farmers.

He indicated that an acre of rice farm requires between GH¢1,500.00 and GH¢2,000.00 to cultivate, hence the situation has put thousands of farmers out of business, although the government on a number of occasions has vowed to revamp the industry.

He, therefore, urged the government to put a premium on rice processing practices such as grading, labeling, milling and good packaging to help consumers to develop appetite for local rice.

ALSO READ: