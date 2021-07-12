Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia has celebrated Hearts of Oak following their Ghana Premier League title triumph.

The Phobians were declared 2020/21 Ghana Premier League champions on Sunday.

Hearts of Oak shared spoils with Liberty Professionals in a 1-1 drawn game at the Accra Sports Stadium in the matchday 33 game.

However, following Asante Kotoko’s 2-1 defeat to Bechem United at the Nana Gyeabour Park, the Phobians were declared champions of the season.

Hearts of Oak sit on top of the league log with 61 points while Kotoko, who are sitting on the 2nd position, have 57 points with a game to end the season.

After the game, Dr Bawumia lauded the Phobians after their title triumph and also congratulated Babiani Goldstars FC who have also booked qualification to the Ghana Premier League and the best of luck to the rest of the Zone II teams in the National Division One League.

“Bibiani Goldstars FC, I congratulate you on your historic qualification from Zone Two of the Division One League to the Premiership. All the best to the competing clubs in Zones One and Three,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ghana coach, C.K. Akonnor, also took to his Twitter feed to laud his former club for winning the ultimate after a torrid start of the campaign.

This title is Hearts’ 21st in their history putting them only two behind Kotoko’s tally of 23.

Massive congratulations to Hearts of Oak and colleague coach Samuel Boadu for winning the Ghana Premier League. Well done #Phobia — CK Akonnor (@akonnor_ck) July 11, 2021

Hearts of Oak have won their first league title after 12 years under Samuel Boadu. They will wrap up their season with an away game against West African Football Academy [WAFA] at the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope on Saturday.

Hearts of Oak will represent Ghana in the 2021/22 Caf Champions League next season.