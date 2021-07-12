Rufftown Records signed artiste, Wendy Addo, well known as Wendy Shay, has alleged that some unhealthy inter-country relationships are ongoing in the music industry.

In an interview on Accra-based Peace FM, Wendy Shay disclosed that she is aware of the female celebrities who are having an affair with these Nigerian underground artistes.



According to her, some underground artistes in Ghana are not given the opportunity to penetrate the Nigerian market with their music talk less of dating their top stars.

She urged female celebrities to desist from such an act because it’s a form of disrespect, adding that that could also be the reason why Ghanaian music isn’t appreciated in Nigeria.



“Our top stars not only musicians… all you see is an underground artiste from Nigeria who comes and is dating a top female star in Ghana. I can’t mention names but it’s the female celebrities I’ve seen do that. It’s heartbreaking.



“I can’t mention names because if I do that, it will be like I’ve personalised the issue but it’s an observation I’ve made for some time now. Even the country as a whole, you’ll realise that we support outsiders than we support our own,” she said.

