Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has lighted social media up with photos to display her natural beauty.

The photos, which happen to be rare and have got fans talking, spotted Miss Buari with no makeup and wig.

They are believed to have been taken first thing in the morning as she was still in her pyjamas on her bed.

The ever-green actress beamed with smiles as she poses for the camera with her natural hair which had been braided in corn row.

Actress Nadia Buari

The award-winning actress’ photos have warmed many hearts who have testified of her good looks even without makeup and her wig.